Sports News | Uttar Pradesh: BLW Set to Organise DP World PGTI NexGen Golf Tournament in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), a leading production unit of Indian Railways, is set to host the DP World PGTI NexGen Golf Tournament 2026 at its golf course in Varanasi from June 16 to 18.

The national-level tournament is expected to place BLW, popularly known as Bareka, firmly on India's professional golf map while further strengthening Varanasi's emergence as a destination for major sporting events.

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Due to the sports environment, Bareka Golf Course has had the opportunity to host this prestigious competition.

The tournament organised by DP World PGTI aims to provide a competitive platform to the emerging players of the country to reach the national and international level. Under the preparations for the competition, the course setup and final arrangements were ensured on June 13.

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The Pro-AM event was organised on 14th June, in which a 9-hole competition was organised between the joint teams of golfers and professional golfers from Bareka.

The practice round will be conducted for the players on Monday, while the main competition will be played from 16th June to 18th June 2026. The prize distribution ceremony will be organised on the last day of the competition.

This event is not only a golf competition, but an important initiative towards popularising golf in the country. Organising this prestigious competition in the spiritual and cultural city of Varanasi will give a new impetus to the development of golf in eastern India and will inspire young players.

Through this event, Bareka Golf Course will get a wide recognition at the national level. The competition has been ranked prominently in the official calendar of DP World PGTI and will ensure its wide visibility through various promotional media, digital platforms and media coverage.

The event will also showcase the excellent sports infrastructure of Bareka, the streamlined management ability and the sports promotion tradition of Indian Railways at the national and international level.

Also, this competition will prove to be a memorable and inspiring opportunity for players, sports lovers and local citizens from all over the country.

Organising the DP World PGTI Nexgen Golf Tournament-2026 in Varanasi is not only a matter of pride for Bareka but also a symbol of the growing identity of Varanasi in the Indian sports world.

The event will surely prove to be an important milestone towards the development of the golf game in the country and provide opportunities to new players. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)