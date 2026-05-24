Sports News | Uttar Pradesh Crowned Champions of 5th Elite National Divyang T-20 Cricket Championship 2026

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], May 24 (ANI): The 5th Elite National Divyang T-20 Cricket Championship 2026 concluded on a grand note in Bengaluru, with Uttar Pradesh PD (UPDACA) emerging as the national champions after defeating defending champions Mumbai by 4 wickets in an exciting final encounter.

The prestigious championship was organised under the aegis of the Karnataka State Divyang Cricket Association (KSDCA), which is the state body of the Physically Challenged Cricket Council of India (PCCAI). PCCAI is also a founder member of DCCI.

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The final match, played at Sports Garden, Bengaluru, witnessed high-quality cricket and remarkable sportsmanship from both teams. Batting first, Mumbai posted a competitive total of 171/7 in 20 overs. Ravindra Sante played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 71 runs, while Vikrant Keni contributed 54 runs. For Uttar Pradesh, Sadik delivered an impressive bowling performance, taking 2 wickets for 24 runs in his 4-over spell, a release said.

Chasing a target of 172, Uttar Pradesh displayed fearless and aggressive batting. Captain Rahul Singh provided a flying start with a quickfire 31 runs off just 13 balls. Vintoo Yadav scored a crucial 35 runs, while Deependra Singh anchored the innings with an unbeaten 54 runs to guide Uttar Pradesh to victory at 173/6 in 18.5 overs.

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With this memorable victory, Uttar Pradesh established itself as one of the strongest teams in national divyang cricket. The team showcased discipline, determination, and exceptional cricketing skills throughout the tournament.

Awards and Honours

Several players and teams were honoured during the closing ceremony for their outstanding performances throughout the championship:

* Man of the Match (Final): Vintoo Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - Rs 7,777/-* Best Wicketkeeper: Deependra Singh (Uttar Pradesh) - Rs 10,000/-* Best Bowler: Ravindra Sante (Mumbai)* Best Batsman: Deependra Singh (Uttar Pradesh) - Rs 10,000/-* Player of the Tournament: Vintoo Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - Rs 25,000/-

As a special initiative to encourage young talent, three players below the age of 15 years who participated in the championship were honoured with Appreciation Awards and awarded Rs 5,000/- each.

Out of the 12 participating teams, 8 teams received encouragement awards of Rs 20,000/- each. In addition, both semifinalist teams were awarded Rs 50,000/- each.

* Runner-Up Team (Mumbai): Rs 1,25,000/-* Champion Team (Uttar Pradesh PD - UPDACA): Rs 2,50,000/-

Officials Appreciate Players and Organisers

DCCI General Secretary Ravi Chauhan felicitated the players and extended his best wishes for their future. He appreciated the dedication and spirit of the divyang cricketers and said that such championships are playing a vital role in promoting inclusive sports in India.

Karnataka State Divyang Cricket Association (KSDCA) President Hemachandra played a significant role in successfully organising the national championship. Under his leadership and with the efforts of the organising committee, the tournament was conducted smoothly and professionally. Players, officials, and spectators praised the excellent arrangements and hospitality throughout the event.

The championship once again highlighted the growing standard of divyang cricket in India and provided a strong platform for talented players from across the country to showcase their abilities.

Brief Scores:Mumbai - 171/7 (20 Overs)Ravindra Sante 71*, Vikrant Keni 54Mo. Sadik 2 wickets

Uttar Pradesh PD (UPDACA) - 173/6 (18.5 Overs)Deependra Singh 54*, Vintoo Yadav 35, Rahul Singh 31Aakash Patil 2 wickets

Result: Uttar Pradesh PD (UPDACA) won by 4 wickets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)