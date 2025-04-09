New Delhi [India] April 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday flagged off the Uttarakhand team from the Chief Minister's Camp Office for the fourth Khelo Masters National Championship to be held in New Delhi from 11 to April 13.

The event will feature athletics, football, basketball, hockey, shooting, badminton, table tennis, and volleyball. The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the players participating in the fourth Khelo Masters National Championship.

He said that numerous efforts have been made across the country to promote sports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Sports infrastructure has seen rapid development. The Prime Minister consistently encourages players, a release said.

He stated that efforts have been made under the new sports policy to provide every possible facility to players in order to promote sports in the state. In the national games held in Uttarakhand, the state secured the seventh position. Uttarakhand has now also established its identity as a land of sports.

Under the leadership of Dr. Virendra Singh Rawat, Vice President of the Khelo Masters Games Foundation of Uttarakhand, a contingent of Uttarakhand players will participate in the fourth Masters National Games this year.

The Uttarakhand football team includes players from three age groups--above 40, 50, and 60--while in athletics, players from the above-40 and above-70 age groups will participate in the Khelo Masters National Games 2025.

On this occasion, patron of the Khelo Masters Games Foundation of Uttarakhand Prem Singh Bisht, P C Khantwal, Subhash Arora, Vimal Singh Rawat, Sunil Sharma, Aneesh Sharma, Vinesh Rana, Sharad Agarwal, Surendra Singh Rawat, Chatresh Kumar, Prem Prakash Purohit, and other players were present.

Khelo Masters Games Foundation is an emerging Masters Games Foundation based in India that came into existence in 2018 with the intention of making the society and community aware of the benefits of sports for the health and overall wellness of people interested in sports. (ANI)

