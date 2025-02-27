Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the establishment of a boxing academy with hostel facilities at the Chakarpur Stadium in the Khatima assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on February 11, 2025, during the Mallakhamb competition, organized as part of the 38th National Games at the Chakarpur Stadium in Udham Singh Nagar.

The 38th National Games were held from January 28 to February 14 in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, showed its capability by conducting the 18-day National Games in nine places within the state. According to an official statement, the state also improved its ranking in the medal tally.

The National Games in Uttarakhand got the green signal on 9 October. Thus, the state government had only three and a half months to start the National Games from January 28. In view of the short time, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami immediately landed on ground zero.

The second challenge before the state was that this time, the sports competitions were being organized in nine cities.

The competitions also included hill districts like Pithoragarh and Tehri, where there were many challenges, from arranging facilities to organizing the games. The state government did not let the players, coaches, officials and spectators face any kind of trouble by organizing the sports events efficiently.

The statement read that this time, all the sports competitions were organized within the state of Uttarakhand, whereas earlier sports competitions were organized in more than one state.

The National Games started on January 28, 2025, in Dehradun, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The closing ceremony took place today, on 14 February, in Haldwani, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

For 18 days, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami continuously visited various venues of the National Games and assessed the situation. This increased the players' enthusiasm and efficiently completed the event.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha officially declared the 38th National Games conclusion and the Union Home Minister honoured the top three teams: Services, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

Shah saluted the deities of Uttarakhand's four holy shrines and stated that Chief Minister Dhami has successfully developed sports infrastructure in every district of the state. He acknowledged that Uttarakhand has risen from the 25th to the seventh position on the national sports map under Dhami's leadership.

The state's winning athletes have transformed the land of gods into a land of sports. Shah congratulated all the victorious athletes from Uttarakhand and wished them a bright future, as per a press release from the state government. (ANI)

