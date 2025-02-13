Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand, the host of the 38th National Games, has left no stone unturned in extending warm hospitality to athletes, officials, and spectators from across the country. Known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the state has combined world-class sports facilities with its signature warmth, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for all participants.

From comfortable accommodations to well-organized logistics, every aspect of the athletes' stay has been meticulously planned. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun and other venues have been equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a smooth competitive environment. Special attention has been given to dietary needs, with nutritious and diverse meal options catering to different regional preferences, as per a press release from the government.

The government of Uttarakhand, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has taken proactive steps to make athletes feel at home. Local volunteers and sports coordinators have been actively assisting teams, ensuring they have everything they need. Additionally, cultural programs showcasing traditions of different states have been organized, giving participants a taste of the state's rich heritage.

Security and medical assistance have been top priorities, with 24/7 medical teams stationed at key locations. Transportation facilities, including E-rickshaw and buses services between venues and accommodations, have ensured smooth mobility. Athletes have expressed their appreciation for the state's warm and welcoming atmosphere, making their participation in the National Games a truly enriching experience.

With its impeccable hospitality and well-executed event planning, Uttarakhand has set a benchmark for future sporting events, proving that the spirit of sportsmanship extends beyond the playing field. (ANI)

