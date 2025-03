Karachi [Pakistan] March 1 (ANI): South Africa secured their second victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, topping Group B with a commanding performance against England in Karachi on Saturday. Chasing a target of 180, the Proteas cruised to victory in just 29.1 overs, thanks to an explosive partnership of 127-runs between Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen.

Van der Dussen anchored the chase with an unbeaten 72 off 87 balls, striking six boundaries and three sixes. He was joined by David Miller at the end, after Klaasen departed for a quickfire 64.

However, South Africa had a shaky start. They lost their first wicket with just 11 runs on the board, as Jofra Archer dismissed Tristan Stubbs for a duck. Archer then struck again, cleaning up in-form opener Ryan Rickelton for 27, leaving the Proteas at 47/2. Despite the early setbacks, they reached their fifty in just 8.4 overs, signalling their intent to dominate.

Klaasen accelerated the chase, reaching his half-century in just 41 balls, while van der Dussen took a more composed approach, bringing up his fifty off 72 deliveries. As the target neared, Klaasen was dismissed by Adil Rashid with just six runs needed. Miller later stepped in and finished the match in style, smashing a six to seal the victory.

Archer was England's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 2/55 in his nine overs.

With this win, South Africa now awaits their semi-final opponent, which will be determined on Sunday in the contest between India and New Zealand. England finished the tournament without a win.

Earlier, a powerful spell by lanky pacer Marco Jansen (3/39 in seven overs), who became the 'Player of the Match' left England without their top order within the first seven overs. A statistic has emerged that proves only one thing: England has retained the philosophy of bold and attacking cricket of their World Cup-winning skipper Morgan, but the execution has been missing for the most part.

Since 2024-start in ODIs, England has been absolutely reckless in their first ten overs of batting. While the first powerplay encourages teams to take risks and make use of batting-friendly conditions and fielding settings to have a hit, the Three Lions seem to have abused this freedom too much.

Within the first ten overs of their batting in ODIs since 2024, England has attacked 51.6 per cent of times, losing 23 wickets while averaging just 27.73. A key player behind this reckless attacking is perhaps their opener Phil Salt, who has scored just 30 runs in three innings during this Champions Trophy and averages 31.87 after his first 31 innings in ODIs, during which he has made 988 runs with a century and five fifties at a strike rate of 114.75.

England has performed way better while rotating the strike in the first ten overs, doing it 24.5 per cent of times and losing just three wickets at an average of 56.33.

While England is vulnerable to playing too recklessly, they have also showcased a defensive style 21 per cent of times, throwing away three wickets at an average of 7.66. While attempting no shots 1.9 per cent of times, they do not lose a wicket.

Of the 20 teams, they have played the highest percentage of attacking shots in this phase, and the lowest in terms of balls defended or no shot offered, as per Cricbuzz.

England is among three teams to have scored at over run-a-ball in this phase (6.07) alongside India (6.83) and Australia (6.78). However, their average of 29.31 is the second lowest among the eight teams participating in this competition, after Bangladesh (27.36), and less than half of the best (India's 68.37).

During this ongoing match as well, England lost Salt (eight runs in six balls, with two fours), Duckett (24 in 21 balls, with four boundaries) and Jamie Smith (0 in three balls) to reckless shot-making and were reduced to 37/3 in 6.4 overs.

A 62-run stand between Joe Root (37 in 44 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Harry Brook (19 in 29 balls, with three fours) offered England a temporary moment of respite. Skipper Jos Buttler (21 in 43 balls) and Jofra Archer (25 in 43 balls, with four boundaries) tried to fight it out for England, but they were skittled out for just 179 in 38.2 overs.

Mulder (3/25) and Keshav Maharaj (2/35) were also impressive with the ball, while Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada took a wicket each. In his 66th ODI, Ngidi became the 12th player from Proteas to reach 100 ODI wickets, the second-fastest Proteas bowler to do so in terms of balls taken, having taken 3,048 balls as in comparison to Morne Morkel (2,859 balls).

Brief score: England 179 (Joe Root 37, Jofra Archer 25; Wiaan Mulder 3/25) vs. South Africa 181/3 (Rassie van der Dussen 72*, Heinrich Klaasen 64; Jofra Archer 2/55). (ANI)

