Perth [Australia], October 30 (ANI): Following his side's five-wicket win against India, South African skipper Temba Bavuma said that variable bounce assisted his team in their gameplay.

Brilliant half-centuries from Aiden Markram and David Miller helped South Africa overcome early hiccups and defeat India by five wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

"The discussion was to try and up the intent (at the 10 over mark). When you do that, that's when opportunities come your way. Fortunately things did go our way and we were able to get that momentum. Our batting line-up is in good form barring myself. It's a batting unit that's been together for a while. To come through in pressure moments will boost the guys' confidence," said Bavuma in a post match presentation.

"We watched the games that were being played here and decided on the lengths. The variable bounce assisted us. We backed our execution, fortunately it came off for us. We do not like that tag (favourites), we have come into the tournament as not the favourites. We'll keep flying under the radar. It's important we keep improving and that's exactly what we are doing," he added.

With this win, South Africa is at top of the table with five points and two wins in three matches. India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three.

India posted 133/9 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first.

Suryakumar Yadav (68) was India's only star in batting. Big names like KL Rahul (9), skipper Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) fell flat against South African pace today.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers dismissing four Indian batters while giving away 29 runs, while Wayne Parnell bagged three wickets. Anrich Nortje also got a wicket.

Chasing 134, South Africa were reduced to 24/3 by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami.

Then a stand of 76 runs between David Miller (59*) and Aiden Markram (52) brought back South Africa into the game and it won the match by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Arshdeep Singh finished as the top bowler for India, taking 2/29. Pandya, Shami and Ashwin got a wicket each.

Brief Score: India: 133/9 (Suryakumar Yadav 68, Rohit Sharma 15; Lungi Ngidi 4/29) lost to South Africa: 137/5 in 19.4 overs (David Miller 59*, Aiden Markram 52, Arshdeep Singh 2/29).(ANI)

