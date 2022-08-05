Vasteras (Sweden), Aug 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Seher Atwal shot a 74-77 to lie at T-23 while her compatriot Suchitra Ramesh shot a 84-84 to miss the cut at the Vasteras Open here.

Sweden's Sara Ericsson fired a second round of five-under 67 to lead the chart into the final day. The 21-year-old shot a 70 in the first round and is now 7-under for 36 holes.

The Swede is also coming off a top-20 finish in Malaga a fortnight ago and continued with her good form and made birdies on the first and fifth holes.

In the second position, is New Zealand's Hanee Song (70-68) who added another solid round to sit at six-under-par and put herself in contention in her first European start.

Seven Swedish players are in the top 10 after the second day as overnight leader Ellinor Sudow sits in solo third at one-under-par and amateur Andrea Grimberg Lignell is another shot and spot back.

A total of 70 players made the cut which was set at +13 after round two.

