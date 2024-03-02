Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers Pooja Vastrakar and Nat Sciver-Brunt's outstanding spells restricted the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/6 in their 20 overs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB batters Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine opened the innings after being asked to bat first by MI skipper Sciver-Brunt. Both the batters scored a partnership 14 runs before the former was dismissed by right-arm seamer Issy Wong after scoring just nine runs.

Also Read | Jess Jonassen Admits Not Taking Gujarat Giants ‘Lightly’ Despite Beth Mooney-Led Side Being at the Bottom of WPL 2024 Points Table.

The next batter to get dismissed was Sabbhineni Meghana who was able to score just 11 runs. She was dismissed by Sciver-Brunt in the fifth over when the team score was 31.

Inside 11 runs, the Bangalore franchise lost two wickets. Devine went back to the dressing room after scoring nine runs when the team score was 33 and then the side lost the wicket of Richa Ghosh at 42.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Grace Harris Admits Learning to ‘Control Nerves’ After Player of the Match Performance Against Gujarat Giants.

After four quick wickets, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molinex tried to manage the damage and they were able to add on 29 more runs to the total before the latter was sent back after scoring 12 runs on the first ball of the 13th over when the team score was 71.

Royal Challengers Bangalore brought their 100 in the 16th over.

Perry along with Georgia Wareham built a 50-run stand before the latter was dismissed in the penultimate over (19th) when the team score was 123. She was able to score 27 runs off 20 balls with the help of two fours.

RCB finished off their 20 overs at 131/6 with Perry playing an unbeaten knock of 44 runs from 38 balls which was laced by five boundaries.

The pick of the bowlers for the defending champions was Vastrakar and Sciver-Brunt who snapped two wickets each in their spells where they conceded 14 and 27 runs respectively. One wicket each was grabbed by Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque in their respective respells.

Brief Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 131/6 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 44*, Georgia Wareham 27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/14) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)