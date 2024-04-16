Gwalior, April 16 (PTI) A clutch of top talents from the state such as Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar and Avesh Khan are set to be seen in action during the inaugural Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) here in June.

The tournament, to be organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), will feature five teams: Rewa Jaguars, Jabalpur Lions, Bhopal Leopards, Malwa Panthers and Gwalior Cheetahs.

The GDCA also aims to give exposure to budding talents from the state in the lines of popular T20 leagues like Tamil Nadu Premier League and KSCA Maharaja T20, in the event to be played at the newly-constructed Gwalior International Cricket Stadium at Shankarpur.

The GDCA vice-president, Mahanaaryaman Scindia, said the announcement of the tournament has generated excitement in the state cricketing circles.

“The response we've received has been nothing short of phenomenal. With such tremendous interest and support, we're confident that the league is destined for great success,” said Scindia, who will also be the league's governing council chairman.

