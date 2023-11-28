Rome, Nov 28 (AP) Verona twice came from behind to salvage a point at home against Lecce in a pulsating 2-2 draw in Serie A.

Verona beat the visitor in their previous four league matches without conceding a goal but it fell behind on the half hour mark when Rémi Oudin hammered in an unstoppable 25-metre strike into the top corner on Monday.

Cyril Ngonge levelled four minutes before halftime when he took advantage of slack defending and fired home from a tight angle.

Lecce got its nose in front again midway through the second half thanks to Joan González but Milan Djuric equalized nine minutes later for Verona when he headed home from a Filippo Terracciano free kick.

A point apiece meant Verona remained second from bottom on the table with nine points, while Lecce jumped one place to 13th on 15 points. AP

