New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): With the inaugural edition of the highly anticipated Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) just around the corner, the Red Carpet Delhi team is leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

Set to commence on February 23, at the prestigious Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the IVPL promises to be a thrilling showcase of veteran cricketing talent.

The Red Carpet Delhi team will be captained by Herschelle Gibbs. The side has begun preparations for the IVPL slated to be played in Greater Noida from February 23 to March 3. Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara is also a part of the team and forms a key cog in the middle order.

Karnataka-express Abhimanyu Mithun, former West Indies cricketer Ashley Nurse, and former South African player Richard Levi add to the experience of the Red Carpet Delhi team.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Richard Levi said, "I'm excited to play for the Red Carpet Delhi team in the Indian Veteran Premier League," echoing the sentiments shared by teammate Ashley Nurse, who added, "Thrilled to be a part of IVPL, representing the Red Carpet Delhi franchise."

Red Carpet Delhi team owner Devesh Tyagi said the team is looking forward to showcasing their collective spirit in the IVPL. The players have been interacting with each other through video calls and are ready to take the field in the mega League.

"The team environment is incredibly fired up and filled with anticipation for the upcoming tournament. The players are expressing their excitement through various means, including sharing video messages with our fans and supporters. The positive energy within the team is palpable, and we are confident that this enthusiasm will translate into a highly motivated and cohesive unit once the players gather for their preparations. We look forward to showcasing this collective spirit on the field and making our fans proud during the IVPL," said Devesh Tyagi.

The Red Carpet Delhi team's primary focus is to make sure their players are well-prepared for the IVPL and that the cricketers have been adhering to a strict fitness routine.

"Our primary emphasis lies on ensuring the players are in peak physical condition, and to achieve this, they are rigorously adhering to a comprehensive fitness routine. Our players are dedicated to maintaining their physical well-being, enabling them to give their best on the field during the IVPL," said Team owner Devesh Tyagi.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is set to reunite cricketing veterans including Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, and many more. The competition will see six powerhouse teams, including VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, Mumbai Champions, and the Red Carpet Delhi team, vying for glory.

The IVPL kicks off at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on February 23, with the Red Carpet Delhi team scheduled to play their first match against Chhattisgarh Warriors on February 24 (Saturday). The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode.

Red Carpet Delhi Squad: Herschelle Gibbs (C), Thisara Perera, Abhimanyu Mithun, Richard Levi (WK), Ashley Nurse, Bipul Sharma, Jeetendar Chaudhary, Rajesh Tandel, Kapil Rana, Samiullah Beigh, Omar Alam, Yajuvendra Krishnatry, Ashish Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Rajeev Tyagi, Vikrant Sharma, Farman Ahmed. (ANI)

