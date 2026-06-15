Sports News | Veteran Joshna Chinappa, Teen Star Anahat Singh to Lead India's Squash Squad in Asian Games 2026

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): India on Monday named an eight-member squash squad for the 2026 Asian Games, with veteran Joshna Chinappa set to make her seventh consecutive appearance at the continental showpiece.

The 2026 Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with the squash events scheduled at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena between September 23 and October 3, as per Olympics.com.

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Selected following trials conducted at the ISTA Academy in Chennai, the Indian squad combines experience and emerging talent.

Leading the contingent is 39-year-old Joshna, one of India's most accomplished squash players, alongside teenage sensation , who continues to establish herself as one of the sport's brightest young prospects.

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The squad reflects India's intent to build on its recent success on the continental stage, blending seasoned campaigners with a new generation of players eager to make their mark at the Asian Games.

This year's edition carries added significance as the men's and women's singles champions will secure qualification spots for the LA 2028 Olympics, where squash will make its debut.

India's challenge in the singles events will be led by Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani in the men's draw, while rising star Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna will represent the country in the women's competition.

For the mixed doubles event, India has named two partnerships: the experienced duo of Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa, alongside the pairing of Shameena Riaz and Suraj Chand. The combinations offer a balance of experience and youthful energy as India looks to mount a strong medal challenge at the Games.

India's Asian Games 2026 squash squad

Men: Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Chand.

Women: Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa, Shameena Riaz. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)