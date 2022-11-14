Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Vidhi and Deepika of Haryana registered new girls' Under-18 national records in shot put and javelin throw respectively on the fourth day of the 37th AFI National Junior Athletics Championships here on Monday.

Vidhi, who will turn 18 next month, became the first Indian U-18 shot putter to breach the 16m mark with her second try of 16.18m.

She improved on the U-18 national record set at 15.99m by Kachnar Chaudhary in Coimbatore in 2016.

Vidhi followed that up with two more efforts over 16m, marking 16.56m on her fourth attempt as the new benchmark in the age-group.

Deepika, who won a silver medal in the Asian U-18 meet in Kuwait a month ago, improved her own U-18 national record of 51.84m set in the National U-18 Championships in Bhopal in September with a throw of 52.75m on her second try.

She further recorded throws of 53.17m and 53.36m.

Sanjay Vishnoi of Rajasthan also broke the national record while winning the boys' U-16 javelin throw competition.

On a day when as many as five throwers breached the 60m, Vishnoi's fifth attempt of 62.47m was not only a winning throw, but also helped him break Bihar's Virender Yadav's record of 62.16m.

