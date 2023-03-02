Imphal, Mar 2 (PTI) Gerson Vieira scored the all-important goal as Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) prevailed over Gokulam Kerala in an I-League match and climbed to fourth spot on the table.

Defending champions Gokulum Kerala could hardly match the energy of the local side but it took nearly an hour for the hosts to score the all-important goal.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League Organisers Plan to Launch Women’s Kabaddi League.

Meitalkeishangbam Roger Khuman delivered a perfect corner from the left flank to the far post and Salam Johnson Singh headed it down to the centre of the box, where Gerson Vieira slid it in.

All the TRAU attackers and midfielders had a good outing, negating the threat of Gokulam's Spanish forward Sergio Mendiguchia.

Also Read | Nathan Lyon’s Eight-Wicket Haul Puts Australia on Verge of Victory in IND vs AUS 3rd Test After India Score 163.

However, the Malabarians could have taken the lead in the 12th minute. It was Tanmoy Ghosh's free-kick into the penalty box that saw Aminou Bouba head it powerfully, but the ball went straight to TRAU goalkeeper Jedidi Haokip.

The first half ended goalless, but TRAU came out all guns blazing after the breather. They increased the pressure after scoring in the 59th minute.

The win took TRAU to 32 points from 20 matches, while Gokulam remained on 33, eight points behind second-placed Sreenidi Deccan FC.

With 46 points in their pocket, RoundGlass Punjab are placed comfortably at the top.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)