Alur, Jan 12 (PTI) Seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak and off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham shared bulk of the spoils as Karnataka thrashed Rajasthan by 10 wickets inside three days to earn bonus points in their Ranji Trophy Group C game, here Thursday.

Karnataka with 26 points from five matches are almost through to the quarterfinals while Rajasthan stay on 14 points from five games.

They are set to be displaced from their second position once all group matches end on Friday.

Having bowled out Rajasthan for 129 in the first innings, Karnataka scored a healthy 445 in their first innings with veteran Manish Pandey (101) scoring his 23rd first-class hundred.

Pandey, who was batting on 75 overnight, had 10 fours and four sixes in his 131 ball innings and added 57 runs for the ninth wicket with Vidwath Kaverappa (37) as they added 65 runs to their second day's score of 380 for 8.

With a lead of 316, it was always a catch up game for Rajasthan, who did perform better in the second innings but a total of 330, curtesy Mahipal Lomror's 99 and Aditya Garhwal's 66 was never going to be enough.

Seamer Vijay (4/73) did get a bit of pasting from Lomror but got his man in the end.

Gowtham (3/72) caused the damage towards the latter part of the innings by removing in-form Samarpit Joshi (63) and followed it up with wickets of Kunal Singh Rathore and Arafat Khan.

Left to score only 15 runs with more than a day's play left, Ravikumar Samarth and skipper Mayank Agarwal knocked it off in five overs to log home seven points from the game.

Brief Scores:

In Alur: Rajasthan 129 and 330 in 65.4 overs (Mahipal Lomror 99, Vijaykumar Vyshak 4/73, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/72).

Karnataka 1st Innings 445 in 132.1 overs (Manish Pandey 101, Shreyas Gopal 95).

Points: Karnataka 7. Rajasthan 0.

In Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 103 and 366 in 100.3 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 78, Virat Singh 63, Ravi Kiran 4/60).

Chattisgarh 113 and (target 357) 139/4 (Amandeep Khare 40 batting, Anukul Roy 2/15).

In Thumba: Kerala 327 and 242/7 decl (Sachin Baby 93, Salman Nizar 40, Mohit Rathee 2/69). Services 229 and (Target 341) 20/0.

Goa 223 and 167 (Snehal Kauthankar 49, Arjun Tendulkar 20, Ankit Sharma 6/61). Puducherry 347 and (target 44) 46/1.

Puducherry won by 9 wickets.

Points: Goa 0. Puducherry 6.

