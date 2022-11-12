Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Rain played havoc with the proceedings on the opening day of Group C matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on Saturday with all four games being washed out.

Tamil Nadu, the previous season's runner-up, was 101 for 2 in 17.1 overs against Bihar before rain halted play and the match was subsequently called off.

Sent in to bat after Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman won the toss, Tamil Nadu lost opener N Jagadeesan (5) in the second over when he fell to HV Singh.

B Sai Sudharsan, the other opener, was in an aggressive mood and smacked eight boundaries in his 38-ball 49 before falling LBW to Pratap Singh.

Captain Baba Indrajith and his twin brother Aparajith (35, 44 balls, 5 fours) took the score to 106 before showers halted proceedings.

With the rains not relenting, the match was subsequently called off. The teams got two points each.

The Chhattisgarh-Arunachal Pradesh game saw the latter make 137 in 21 overs with A Herwadkar hammering a 54-ball 71, inclusive of five sixes.

Arunachal were set a revised target of 178 in 21 overs. They were on 35 for 2 in the ninth over when rain intervened and ended the match.

Brief scores: Andhra 96 for 1 in 21 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 42 not out, K S Bharat 33 n.o) vs Goa. No result. Andhra: 2 points, Goa: 2.

Tamil Nadu 106 for 2 in 17.1 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 49, B Aparajith 35 not out) vs Bihar. No result. TN: 2 points, Bihar: 2.

Chhattisgarh 137 for 4 in 21 overs (A Herwadkar 71 (54 balls, 6X4, 5X6), Harpreet Singh Bhatia 50) vs Arunachal Pradesh (revised target 178) 35 for 2 in 8.1 overs. No result. Chhattisgarh: 2 points, Arunachal: 2.

Kerala 44 for 2 in 14 overs vs Haryana. No result. Kerala: 2 points, Haryana: 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)