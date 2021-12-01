Madrid, Dec 1 (AP) Villarreal and Granada cruised past sixth-division teams in the opening round of the Copa del Rey.

Villarreal trounced Victoria CF 8-0 and Granada routed Club Deportivo Laguna 7-0 to advance to the second round.

Celta Vigo got past fourth-division club Ebro 5-0.

This season's edition of the Copa includes teams from all six divisions of Spanish soccer with the lower-tiered clubs hosting the one-match series in the first round.

Other first-division teams that advanced Tuesday included Getafe and Alavés. Second-division teams Huesca, Valladolid and Sporting Gijón also reached the second round.

Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, who will play in the Spanish Super Cup in January, are not playing in the opening round. (AP)

