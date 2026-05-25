Sports News | Vinay Kumar Hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Impact in RCB's Dominant IPL 2026 Season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Vinay Kumar praised pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season for the defending champions. Kumar said, Bhuvneshwar, along with pacers Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam Dar, will look to treat the IPL 2026 playoffs like any other game.

Bhuvneshwar has been one of the core reasons in RCB's impressive IPL 2026 campaign so far. RCB have capped the group stage campaign off brilliantly as they are at the top of the IPL points table with nine wins in 14 matches. They will now look to defeat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 clash on Tuesday.

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Bhuvneshwar leads the wicket-taking charts this season, having scalped 24 wickets in 14 games at an average of 18.50. GT's Kagiso Rabada, also with 24 wickets to his name, is second on the highest wicket-taking bowlers list

Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Vinay Kumar said that Bhuvneshwar plays a crucial role in the RCB's bowling attack, both as a key bowler and leader. He praised his disciplined approach alongside Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam, adding that their experience should help the unit stay calm and focused in the playoffs.

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"Bhuvneshwar Kumar's role is extremely important for RCB, both as a bowler and as the leader of the attack. He has bowled brilliantly alongside Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam, maintaining a disciplined, almost Test-match-like approach and lengths. With so much experience, I don't think Bhuvneshwar or the bowling attack will take any pressure in the playoffs. They will look to treat the playoffs like any other game and focus on executing their basics," Vinay Kumar said.

Vinay Kumar said that finishing in the top two in the IPL is very important because it gives teams a second chance to reach the final, even if they face a defeat in Qualifier 1, as they get another chance in Qualifier 2. He added that momentum is crucial in a short tournament, so the primary goal should be qualification, followed by securing a top-two finish.

"Finishing in the top two is extremely important in a tournament like the IPL because it gives teams another opportunity to get to the final, even if one game goes wrong. In a shorter format, momentum is everything; once you lose it, it becomes difficult to regain control. That's why the first target should always be qualification, and the second should be finishing in the top two," Vinay Kumar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)