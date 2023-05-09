Lancashire [UK], May 9 (ANI): Burnley rounded off their spectacular season in the English Football League Championship with a 3-0 win over Cardiff City at Turf Moor Stadium on Tuesday that saw the hosts break the 100-point barrier. Burnley finished at the top of the table, therefore, securing an automatic qualification in the next season of the premier league.

First-half goals from Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes meant the Clarets had the game wrapped up by half-time. Scott Twine's precise free-kick added a third on Burnley's celebratory day.

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan Joins Elite List With 50th Half-Century.

The Belgian centre-back, Vincent Kompany conquer another milestone as he reached 100 points in one season. As a manager for Burnley and as a player for Manchester City.

This was a special occasion for the hosts, celebrating their Championship-winning season as they returned to the Premier League in style after just one season away, with the party mood ratcheted up a level by manager Vincent Kompany signing a new five-year contract.

Also Read | IRE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Chelmsford.

There was also the incentive of creating some history as Burnley sought to be the first club to hit 100 points in the Championship since Leicester City in 2013-14 and the champions were greeted with a guard of honour by their Welsh visitors.

The Belgian, took over as Burnley coach last summer, signing a deal that runs until 2025. After just one year, however, he has decided to extend his commitment to 2028 after guiding them to the Championship title and a return to the Premier League.

Kompany said after committing to a deal until 2028: "Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start - so it also feels right to sign for the next five years."

"Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step," said Burnely manager Vincent Kompany after signing the new contract. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)