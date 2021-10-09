Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has revealed that Virat Kohli gave him clarity on his role in the upcoming T20 World Cup and that helped him in clearing his mind.

"A very good thing for me and for the team getting some runs, and getting into good touch before the World Cup. Was in a good state of mind, was very positive. We had to get somewhere around 250-260, it was the intent and positive intent. The one I smacked off Malik through the covers - that's the one (his favourite shot). In this tournament, you have to be prepared for every circumstances. It's important to be in the right mindset and you need to go with your best form," Ishan Kishan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

"I had a good chat with Virat bhai, Jasprit bhai also helped me. Even HP, KP were there to support me. Everyone supported me and they said it's a learning stage for you, make sure you learn from here and don't make the same mistakes in the upcoming world cup games. That was the part where I learned from them. I was just taking one point at a time. I would love to open and that's what Virat bhai said - 'you are selected as an opener, you just have to be prepared for that.' In the bigger stage, you need to be prepared for every situation I feel," he added.

Mumbai Indians on Friday finished the IPL 2021 at fifth position. The side ended their IPL 2021 campaign with a 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians had scored 235 in 20 overs against SRH on the back of blistering performances from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit Sharma also lavished praise on Ishan Kishan and said he batted the way Mumbai Indians wanted him to bat.

"But very happy with the win today; we gave everything, and I am sure it was entertaining for the fans too. [To the Mumbai fans] They have been the 12th man. They have always stood by us," said Rohit.

"Little disappointed we couldn't go through. Ishan Kishan is a very talented player, just the right position to bat is crucial. He just batted the way we want Ishan to," he signed off. (ANI)

