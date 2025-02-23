Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed 14,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming only the third cricketer to do so.

The 36-year-old Indian legend reached this milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

During the match, Virat raced to his 23rd fifty in ICC ODI events, tying with legendary Sachin Tendulkar. However, one of the most special moments of the match came in the 13th over bowled by Haris Rauf when he hit a brilliant drive to the left of mid-off for a four, completing his 14,000 ODI runs.

He is the third batter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 ODIs) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches) to reach the milestone.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but Pakistan was bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

India needs 242 runs to keep their semifinal hopes going and they are cruising towards a win. (ANI)

