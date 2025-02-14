Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, on Thursday said that the talisman batter Virat Kohli doesn't need a captaincy title to lead a franchise.

Thursday marked the start of a new era for RCB as the 31-year-old Rajat Patidar, who has played a crucial role in his franchise's and state Madhya Pradesh's success over the years, was chosen as the new skipper of the Red and Gold franchise ahead of the 2025 season.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru where Patidar was unveiled as the captain for IPL 2025, Mo Bobat said that Virat was an option, but the fans have shown love for Rajat Patidar as well.

"Of course, Virat was an option and that goes without saying and I know that the fans would've probably lent towards Virat in the first instance, but we've seen a lot of love for Rajat too. Look, my point on Virat would be that Virat doesn't need a captaincy title to lead. I think leadership, as we've all seen, is one of his strongest instincts. I think it just comes naturally to him. He leads regardless." Bobat was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Bobat showered praise on Virat and said that he is a leader in every sense of the word.

"Everybody in the country and everyone in the world knows that Virat's a leader in every sense of the word. Andy [Flower, head coach] and I lean on him quite a lot. Faf has lent on him quite a lot, and we're pretty sure that Rajat will be leaning on him too," he added.

The RCB Director of Cricket added that Kohli was involved in the meeting where they chose Patidar as the new skipper for the Bengaluru-based franchise ahead of the 2025 season.

"Andy and I spent some time with Virat earlier this week actually in Ahmedabad and it was really nice getting some time with him and talking things through with him [about captaincy]. And what was so obvious was he had so much energy and excitement for this decision and this appointment. He's so pleased for Rajat, like us. He knows how deserving Rajat is of this opportunity and is right behind him," he added.

Patidar has captaincy experience as a part of the Madhya Pradesh team across all formats. In last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he led MP to the finals and played a crucial role in their campaign with 428 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61.14, a strike rate of over 186 and five fifties, ending as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Patidar's game against spin and ability to tonk sixes against them has been a standout feature of his game.

He has been one of RCB's standout Indian talents since 2022, scoring 799 runs in 24 innings at an average of 34.73 and a strike rate of 158.84, with a century and seven fifties. His century against LSG during the 2022 IPL eliminator is a standout knock, making him the first uncapped player with a century in the IPL playoffs.

Last season for RCB, he scored 395 runs in 13 matches at an average of over 30 and strike rate above 177, with five fifties. His fiery knocks were crucial in RCB's late surge into playoffs after just one win in first eight games.

He has also played an ODI and three Tests for India, having made his international debut against South Africa in 2023-end, playing a fiery 22-run knock.

In Tests, he struggled against England at home last year, with just 63 runs across six innings and best score of 32. (ANI)

