New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Some of the biggest stars of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) men's team took to social media on Sunday following their women's team's maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title win after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in a thrilling final.

An all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by yet another solid knock by Ellyse Perry and brilliant bowling spells from spinners Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux captured their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the title clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

This is RCB's first-ever T20 title across both WPL and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Legendary Indian batter and former skipper of RCB men's side Virat Kohli congratulated the team through a video call.

https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1769414689770049934

In an Instagram story, he also hailed the 'Superwomen' of RCB.

Following the side's team, RCB men's team skipper Faf Du Plessis expressed happiness on the team's win by posting an Instagram story.

Explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, playing for RCB since 2022 also tweeted, "You beauty @RCBTweets#WPL2024."

https://twitter.com/Gmaxi_32/status/1769411058803118291

Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who represented RCB from 2011-17, also tweeted, "RCB-W champions of WPL. Congrats on an outstanding season. Finally Ee Sala Cup Namdu. #WPLFinal."

https://twitter.com/henrygayle/status/1769412772104737278

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who played for RCB from 2014-2021, also tweeted to express his happiness over his former side's women's team win.

https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1769415340549644700

DC won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) started off really well for the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand.

However, Shreyanka Patil (4/12), Sophie Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) helped RCB bounce back just after the powerplay and removed Delhi batters one-by-one, triggering an unfathomable batting collapse. DC was all out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

In the chase of 114, RCB put on a 49-run opening stand, powered by Sophie Devine (32 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six). However, RCB was tested by Delhi bowlers in middle overs and skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 in 39 balls, with three fours) departed at a crucial juncture to leave RCB at 82/2 in 15 overs. However, Ellyse Perry (35* in 37 balls, with four boundaries) and Richa Ghosh (17* in 14 balls, with two fours) finished the chase with three balls left.

Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey took a wicket each for DC. (ANI)

