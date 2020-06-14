Sports News | Virat Kohli 'shocked' over Sushant Singh Rajput's Untimely Death, Says Its 'difficult to Process'

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): After Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said he is 'shocked' and it 'so difficult to process' the news of young actor's untimely demise.

Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

"Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may God give all the strength to his family and friends," Kohli tweeted.

Expressing similar sentiments, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said he "really can not believe this".

"I really can't believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don't know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside! #RIPSushantSinghRajput," Singh tweeted.

Conveying condolences to Rajput's loved ones, Hardik Pandya said it is "extremely heartbreaking".

"Extremely heartbreaking news Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput. Met him a few times and he was such a jovial guy. Strength to all his loved ones. My heart cries for him," Pandya tweeted.

Australian batsman David Warner also mourned Rajput's passing away as he wrote on Instagram, "Very very sad to hear about this. RIP #sushantsinghrajput." (ANI)

