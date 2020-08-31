New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mithun Manhas paid him a visit to express their 'deep association' with Jammu and Kashmir and their plans to promote sports in the Union Territory.

"Noted cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mithun Manhas called on to express their deep association with #JammuAndKashmir and their plans to promote sports, particularly Cricket, among the youngsters there," Singh tweeted.

Earlier, former cricketer Suresh Raina had come forward to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by providing an opportunity for the underprivileged children.

Raina, who recently retired from international cricket, had said that his intention behind the initiative is to find out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools' colleges and rural areas of the Union Territory.

"My intention is finding out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools' colleges and rural areas of J&K. I would like to use this opportunity to find the right talented children and polish their skills and contribute to the national team as a treasure for future cricket teams," Raina had said in a letter written to J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

Talking to ANI on August 26, Raina had said, "Since long I have represented India as a proud Indian cricketer. I have got an opportunity to be India's ambassador in the game of cricket to the entire world. Now, the time has come for me to give it back to society and the people who gave me all their love, support, and blessings all these years."

"Since my ancestors belong to Kashmir and I myself feel deeply connected to my roots in the valley as a Kashmiri Pandit originally, I felt the need to inculcate strong sportsmanship, cricketing spirit, and values for our children and youth in Jammu and Kashmir," he had added. (ANI)

