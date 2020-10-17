Toronto, Oct 17 (AP) Tennis Canada has postponed three Challenger pro events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization announced Friday that the Calgary, Alberta, and Drummondville, Quebec, National Bank Challenger men's events and the Fredericton, New Brunswick, women's event are off the schedule.

Also Read | DC vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Kagiso Rabada, MS Dhoni and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The Calgary event was scheduled for February; Fredericton and Drummondville were slated for March.

Challenger events offer opportunities for pros who can't get into tour-level events. (AP)

Also Read | SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 35.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)