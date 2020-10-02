London [UK], October 2 (ANI): West Ham United on Friday announced the signing of Czech Republic international right-back Vladimir Coufal.

Coufal joins the Hammers from reigning Czech First League champions Slavia Prague on a contract until the summer of 2023 for an undisclosed fee, with the option of a further two years.

"I'm very happy I am part of the West Ham family. I will do everything so that West Ham will be successful," said Coufal in an official statement.

"I know about the interest West Ham had in me for a long time but now finally I am here and I am so happy," he added.

Welcomed the signing of Coufal, Manager David Moyes said: "We are delighted to welcome Vladimir and his family to West Ham United."

"We need to give Vladimir some time to settle in and get used to his new surroundings but having Tomas Soucek here will help him in that sense, and we are confident that he will make a positive impact and prove to be a great addition to the squad," the manager added.

Coufal will now become the eighth Czech player to represent West Ham United. (ANI)

