Doha, Nov 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday joined the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other dignitaries in the inauguration of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Dhankhar is in Doha for a two-day visit to represent India at the inauguration of FIFA's showpiece event.

He is visiting Doha at the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar joins Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other dignitaries in the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Besides attending the inaugural ceremony of the Football World Cup, the Vice President will also interact with members of the Indian community during the visit.

The Vice President's visit would be an opportunity to join a close and friendly country Qatar as it hosts a major sporting event and also acknowledge the role played and support extended by Indians in this World Cup, the MEA statement said on Friday.

India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multi-faceted partnership extending to areas of trade, energy, security, defence, health, culture, education, among others, the MEA statement said.

In the last financial year, bilateral trade between the two countries crossed USD 15 billion.

Qatar plays an important partner in India's energy security and India participates in the gulf nation's food security.

India and Qatar would be celebrating 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations next year.

The MEA statement said people-to-people ties form an important element of bilateral relationship with over 840,000 Indians in Qatar.

