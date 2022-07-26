Birmingham, Jul 26 (AP) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Tuesday that they had agreed a four-year agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation aimed at increasing collaboration on anti-doping.

The Commonwealth Games starts in Birmingham on Thursday (July 28th) and WADA said the deal would strengthen its anti-doping programme.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022, Trinidad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of at Queen's Park Oval.

WADA president Witold Banka said that he was "satisfied" with the preparations for the Games. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)