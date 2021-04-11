Manchester [UK], April 11 (ANI): Manchester City might have lost 2-1 against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, but winger Ferran Torres believes that it will not derail his side's campaign in the ongoing season.

Stuart Dallas had registered a goal in the final minutes of the game as Leeds United gained a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

"We are obviously sad about the result but the good thing is we are still on top of the table, close to our objective. Now we just turn the page and focus on the Champions League game against Dortmund because it doesn't stop. We want to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League," Goal.com quoted Torres as saying.

"We know that Bielsa's teams run a lot and are difficult teams to beat, and when they were down to 10 men they stayed back and made it difficult for us. We created a lot of chances but we couldn't score them and win the game," he added.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United took the lead against the Premier League leaders after 42 minutes when Dallas smashed in off the post from the edge of the box.

City will next look to protect their 2-1 aggregate lead when they face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

They will then take on Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on April 17 before returning to Premier League action against Aston Villa four days later. (ANI)

