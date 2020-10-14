London [UK], October 14 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he has "completely engulfed" himself in the job and wants to bring success to the club.

"I've completely engulfed myself in this job and I want to bring success to this club. Coming back to Chelsea and receiving that reception that I did from the fans, you want to bring the supporters that success because they deserve it. So that's what we are all working towards now," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

The club, in the last season of Premier League, finished on the fourth position and Lampard admitted that there's a lot of work to be done to achieve their goals.

"It's a tough job but it's a rewarding job. I'm driving myself daily to be better and we know what it takes to taste success here," he said.

"We want to do well and we know there's a lot of work to be done to achieve our goals, but unless you give it absolutely everything then that's not going to happen," the manager added. (ANI)

