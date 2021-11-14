Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Australia batter David Warner on Sunday became the highest run-scorer for his side in T20 World Cup.

The opener achieved this feat against New Zealand during the final clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Clash? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in POR vs SER Line-up.

Warner played an amazing knock of 53 runs against New Zealand and brought his T20 World Cup 2021 total to 289. Earlier, this position was held by Matthew Hayden for scoring 265 runs during the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by Shane Watson with 249 runs in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

David Warner also became the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer with 303 runs.

Also Read | Spain vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Coming to the final match, Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia. Earlier, the team from Down Under had won the toss and opted to bowl. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)