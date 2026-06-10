Sports News | Warwickshire Ropes in Manav Suthar on Short-term County Championship Deal

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Indian left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has joined Warwickshire County Cricket Club on a short-term deal and will be available for the next two rounds of the County Championship.

Suthar made his Test debut for India last week in a one-off Test against Afghanistan, and announced himself on the international stage by scalping 6 for 33 in the first innings and 1/29 in the second, as per the Warwickshire website.

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The 23-year-old joins up with the Bears, having taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches before his Test debut.

"We're delighted to welcome Manav to the Bears at a really exciting time for the team. We've played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and Manav will bring a new aspect to our bowling attack. It shows how highly he's rated in India after his selection to their Test team last week, so it's going to be great to have him around the group," Warwickshire Performance Director James Thomas said.

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"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team have started the season very well, so I'm hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title," Suthar said.

Suthar will be available for the Bears' game against Yorkshire at Scarborough from June 12 (Friday) to June 15 (Monday), and their fixture against Somerset at Taunton the following week. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)