London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Warwickshire County Cricket Club on Friday announced the signing of India international all-rounder Krunal Pandya for the entire 2022 Royal London Cup campaign.

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner and batter made his ODI debut in 2021 against England, where he struck the fastest half-century (26 balls) in history by a debutant in ODI cricket.

Pandya has made 19 T20I and five ODI appearances for India, to date. In total, he has featured in 76 List A matches scoring 2,231 runs at an average of 37 and taken 89 wickets.

The all-rounder has also been a regular in the IPL having represented Mumbai Indians and more recently Lucknow Super Giants.

Pandya said: "I'm extremely excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history Club as Warwickshire."

"Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can't wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a success 50-over campaign with the Club and I am looking forward to meeting my team mates," the all-rounder continued.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity," he added.

Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace said: "Krunal is an incredible signing for the Club, and I'm delighted to welcome him to Edgbaston. Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well."

"Due to our impressive T20 performances, we will lose players to The Hundred, but that's always going to happen to successful teams. The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic."

Warwickshire will play eight group-stages matches, with four at home at Edgbaston, in this summer's Royal London Cup competition, taking place from August 2 to 23.

The top three counties at the end of the group stage progress to the knockout stages. (ANI)

