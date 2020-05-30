Sports News | 'Was Just Trying to Make Him Uncomfortable': Ishant Sheds Light on Him Mimicking Steve Smith

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Who doesn't remember Ishant Sharma mimicking Steve Smith during the 2017 Test match at Bengaluru? The Indian pacer has now opened up as to why he did it, and revealed that he was just trying to make the Australian uncomfortable.

The Indian pacer had mimicked Smith during the second Test of the four-match series at Bengaluru in 2017.

It was a crucial match for India, as the side had lost the first Test at Pune.

During the match at Bengaluru, Ishant had made a comical gesture at the then Australian skipper Smith. Ishant was seen to be mimicking the mannerisms of Smith on the field.

Ishant's antics also left skipper Virat Kohli in splits and he was seen having a good laugh in the slip-cordon.

"It was a close game, people tend to do things after getting swayed by emotions, you do anything to upset the batsmen, whatever I could do to upset him, I did that, Smith upsets the bowlers a lot, we know if we dismissed him, then we could go on win the match," Ishant told opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on the series 'Open Nets with Mayank' hosted by bcci.tv.

"I was just trying to upset him and was thinking how to do it, I was just trying to get him out of the comfort zone, I was just trying to make him uncomfortable," he added.

The Indian pacer also said that skipper Virat Kohli loves whenever any player shows aggression on the field.

He also said that the skipper told him to anything on the field as long as it does not get him banned.

"Virat is an aggressive caption, he loves it whenever you show aggression, he just said do whatever you want to, just don't get banned," Ishant concluded on the matter of Smith.

When Mayank asked Ishant whether he will do the same to Smith when India tours Australia later this year, he replied: "I am at a stage where I am looking to enjoy my cricket, I am enjoying my cricket, I am more focused to take wickets and win the match for India".

During the 2017 series, India lost the first Test at Pune, but the side managed to win the second and fourth Tests to script 2-1 series win.

In the Bengaluru Test, India was defending just a modest total of 187, but the side managed to register a win by 75 runs.

Ishant had picked up two wickets in the entire match, while Smith had registered 36 runs.

