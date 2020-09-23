Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' Alex Carey is delighted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is taking place this year despite the coronavirus pandemic and said he was "prepared to do anything to come here and to be able to play".

The league, initially slated to commence in March, began on September 19 in the UAE with several guidelines and protocols in place because of the pandemic.

After wrapping up national team duties for Australia with a remarkable century against England earlier this month, wicketkeeper-batsman Carey will be keen to make a statement in his debut IPL season for the Delhi Capitals, who began their campaign with a nail-biting win against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

"It's a different situation to be in and to be able to come over here (UAE) and play, to have the IPL go ahead is an amazing feeling. For that, we thank the players - thank everyone for putting things together for us. When we were in England, we had a bubble life there, which went really well," Carey said in a statement.

"From there, we jumped on the plane the day after the game (against England) and stayed in Dubai in our hotel bedrooms for the next 24 hours and got our COVID tests done. We were prepared to do anything to come here and to be able to play. The tournament has started so well for us and with another game just around the corner against CSK, hopefully, big Stoiney (Marcus Stoinis) can continue his great form," he added.

Witnessing his first-ever IPL game as a player even though he was on the bench, Carey said he had full confidence in Kagiso Rabada, who put up a remarkable show with the ball to restrict Punjab in the Super Over.

"It was my first IPL game and also my first Super Over, so that was a new experience as well. I suppose we went into the Super Over with a bit of momentum and managed to steal the game then. I had full confidence in Rabada, I have faced him a few times, so I was sure that he was going to nail his yorkers, which he has done a few times to me. He was incredible," Carey said.

"For him (Kagiso Rabada), firstly to get KL (Rahul) out was a big wicket, and then to nail a fast yorker to take apart the off stump from the ground was pretty exciting. It was a really great feeling to start off with a win, and I think you make really good friendships in a short amount of time when you win such games together," he added.

On sharing the dressing room with fellow wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Carey said the duo already gets along well. "Rishabh and I spoke when we played the ODI series in India earlier this year. So, I met him back then and said how excited I was to join him. We haven't had many training sessions together but we've got a couple of months now to catch a lot of balls and play some reverse sweeps, some slog sweeps together. He's got a lot of energy and is a great guy to get along with so I'm really excited about that," said the Australian. (ANI)

