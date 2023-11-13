Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Netherlands cricketer Teja Nidamanuru disclosed that he was trying to assess and study Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav even on the bus as the Dutch team made their way to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Men in Blue in the World Cup.

Nidamanuru on Diwali produced fireworks as he struck six maximums as the Netherlands ended the World Cup campaign with a 160-run defeat. After the game, the right-handed batter talked about the strategy that he used to face the Chinaman spinner.

"We try to be diligent and have a look at our packages in terms of analysis. Kuldeep is world class and has taken a lot of wickets. I was trying to study him, even on the bus on our way into the ground," Nidamanuru said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I was trying to pick his wrong 'un, watch videos of his wrist, try to see what you can see. With [good] intent and positivity, when it comes off in your favour, it's great. But it's the work that goes into the lead-up to [the execution of the shot] which is nice," Nidamanuru added.

Nidamanuru is also a management professional and talked about the areas where the Netherlands team lagged behind the unbeaten Indian team. He asserted that the Dutch team prepared well buy couldn't execute it just like the Indian team.

"We tried to prepare as well as we can, but obviously the level of cricket they [India] are playing at in terms of the execution they have, that's where we have come up short. Our skill, the manoeuvrability of the ball, turning over of strike, the boundary striking in the middle stage - all of it probably doesn't match up," Nidamanuru said.

He went on to refer to Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten knock of 128, pointing out the difference in approach between the Indian batter and the Dutch team during the middle overs. While Shreyas drove India's innings by constantly rotating the strike, picking up boundaries on each possibility, the Dutch team ended up losing a couple of wickets.

"If you look at how Shreyas Iyer played as compared to how we approached the middle stages, you could see the difference. Look, again, we're a learning team as we've said plenty of times before. We're looking forward to de-briefing, and to continue our evolution overall. The middle [overs] of the game, where the best teams are going at six an over without taking risks, we're losing five-six wickets. That's the difference," Nidamanuru added.

Coming to the match, the Indian team successfully defended their total successfully and clinched a 160-run win. Kohli and Rohit stepped up in the bowling department claiming a wicket each while the star bowlers did their magic and ended the league stage on a high note.

Mohammed Siraj led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets by giving only 29 runs. Netherlands batters tried to win the game but couldn't stand in front of the Indian bowling attack.

India will now face New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday which will be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup, hoping to change the past result and march towards the final. (ANI)

