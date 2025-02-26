By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes Yashasvi Jaiswal could benefit from being benched. According to the former star, there is a chance that Jaiswal's hunger to perform could shoot up when he gets the opportunity to represent the Indian team on the field again.

Jaiswal, a young opening southpaw who has brought the thunder down on the ground since making his international debut, is struggling to find his spot in the ODIs.

With Shubman Gill raising the bar with his stellar performances in the opening slot in the ODIs, Jaiswal has found it hard to break through India's 50-over setup.

He was named in India's provisional 15-member squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy but was eventually dropped for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in a last-minute change.

Jaffer feels being benched could help Jaiswal increase his appetite when he returns to take the opener's role for the Indian men's team.

"I mean, Shubman is vice-captain, and he is in good form. I know Yashasvi must want to play, but the team should have space. But I think it could be good for him because sometimes when you sit out, it increases a player's hunger. So, I think he will be hungry when Yashasvi gets the opportunity," Jaffer told ANI during the India Corporate T20 Bash league event.

Jaiswal earned his maiden ODI cap for India in the first ODI against England during the buildup to the ongoing marquee event. With a moment of brilliance in the field, he took a stellar catch but failed to live up to the expectations with the bat.

The 23-year-old couldn't provide an explosive start and returned to the dressing room cheaply with a score of 15(22), laced with three boundaries.

On the other hand, Gill has been a force to be reckoned with in the ODIs. He concluded the three ODIs against England as the leading run-getter with a whopping 259 runs.

Gill rode high on his scorching form in the ongoing Champions Trophy and hammered 101* against Bangladesh. In the high-stakes clash against Pakistan, Gill topped up his eighth ODI ton with a solid 46.

Apart from the opening conundrum, Jaffer shared his views on the future of India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The seasoned stars' future came on the radar after they put up an unimpressive show during the Test tour of Australia.

With the duo in the twilight phase of their illustrious careers, Jaffer feels Rohit and Virat should continue playing as long as they have form and fitness, regardless of age.

"We can't decide for them. They will decide their future. We should not talk about age. As long as your form and fitness are good, they should play," he added. (ANI)

