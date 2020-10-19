London [UK], October 19 (ANI): Former England striker Wayne Rooney on Monday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

However, Rooney also added that he is angry after being forced into self-isolation. The 34-year-old is currently essaying the role of player-cum-coach at Championship side Derby.

"Just received the news that my COVID-19 test has shown I do not have the virus. Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial," Rooney tweeted.

Rooney had played the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 defeat at Watford. The former Manchester United star was unaware at that stage that he had come into contact with a coronavirus carrier, Goal.com reported.

As per a report in Goal.com, Josh Bardsley, the younger brother of Burnley defender Phil, had delivered a watch to Rooney last Thursday. At that time, Josh was advised by NHS Track and Trace to stay at home as he waited on a COVID-19 test result.

After these series of events, Josh Bardsley ended up testing positive for COVID-19. All people with whom Josh came into contact, they have to quarantine themselves as well.

As a result, Rooney will miss Derby's next set of games, including the match against Nottingham Forest. (ANI)

