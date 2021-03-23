Manchester [UK], March 23 (ANI): Manchester United's Fred Rodrigues, who was subjected to racial abuse on social media following the club's FA Cup exit, has reacted sharply to the racist remarks saying that "we cannot feed that culture".

Leicester City secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday. Rodrigues failed to perform well in the match after which fans started to criticise him.

"Social media comments filled with hate and, above all, racism: we cannot feed that culture. We cannot accept it. We have to fight it always. We are bigger and better than that. Enough!" Rodrigues tweeted.

Kelechi Iheanacho had scored twice while Youri Tielemans netted one goal to guide Leicester City to an impressive win. Mason Greenwood scored the only goal for Manchester United in the match.

With that win, Leicester City have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester United were knocked out of the competition. In the semi-finals, Leicester City will take on Southampton on April 17.

Manchester United will return to action on April 5 when they face Brighton in the Premier League. In the Premier League, Manchester United are placed at the second spot in the table with 57 points from 29 matches. The table is topped by Manchester City, amassing 71 points from 30 games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)