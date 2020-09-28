Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has been approached to take over as head coach of East Bengal, the latest entrants into the Indian Super League.

East Bengal are running against time to build the squad for the tournament slated to be held in three venues of Goa in less than three months' time.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral After RCB Captain's Yet Another Poor Outing, Scores 3 off 11 Balls in RCB vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020.

"We have had a series of talks with Fowler but I cannot say 'yes' now with responsibility. I can only say Fowler can also be our coach," Hari Om Bangur, the principal owner of the club told PTI from Dubai.

"Coach will decide the players so we will have to appoint him at the earliest. We will make the announcement within a couple of days."

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News Latest Update: Lautaro Martinez Set to Stay at Inter Milan As Catalan Club End Pursuit.

Asked about the name of the team, he said East Bengal will be "suffixed by something. We are toying with a few ideas. We want to have our identity. Everything will be clear soon."

Premier League's all-time seventh highest goal scorer with 163 to his name, the former English star was a product of Liverpool youth academy and made his senior debut in 1993.

He has been the third-highest goal-scorer for the Reds where he played till 2001 before switching allegiance to arch-rivals Leeds United and then Man City.

In his managerial career, Fowler was with A-League side Brisbane Roar FC last season when they finished fourth.

He also coached Thailand's top division club Muangthong United in the middle of his playing season there and guided the team to third place.

Former Indian footballer Renedy Singh is also likely to join them as an assistant coach.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)