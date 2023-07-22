Mirpur [Bangladesh], July 22 (ANI): After playing a thrilling tie with India to end the three-match ODI series on 1-1, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said she would carry this moment forward in the next games.

Marufa Akter's final-over heroics helped hosts Bangladesh tie the third match of the ongoing ODI series against India on Saturday. With both the teams sharing the spoils after a pulsating series decider at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the series ended on level terms.

Also Read | WI 117/2 in 51.4 Overs at Lunch | India vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 3: Rain Stops Play.

In the post-match presentation, Sultana said, "Obviously, it was a great match, getting great experience. It will help us, when we won the toss, we wanted to put on 230 runs, happy Pinky got a century. At the end of day, we always think we are short of 5-10 runs. The way the girls fought, it was unbelievable. After the break, we were talking about the two ways the game would go - either we will go hard on them or they will. Nahida bowled really well. To all the bowlers, it was an excellent performance." "We are looking forward to carrying this moment. As a batting unit we collapse usually, but from here, we can have many takeaways moving forward. Crows have been amazing throughout the tournament," she further added.

With the series locked a one win apiece, both teams went into the decider in the hope of bagging the series.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

However, even after 100 overs of attritional and enthralling cricket, the two teams couldn't be separated. Still needing 35 to win the decider and 34 to tie off 8 overs, India lost 6 wickets to be all out for 225. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)