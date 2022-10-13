Christchurch [New Zealand], October 13 (ANI): Bangladesh's technical consultant Sridharan Sriram is not fazed by the team's poor run in the recently concluded Tri-Series and mentioned the team had lots of positives to take away from the series.

Bangladesh flew to New Zealand to play a Tri-Series against New Zealand and Pakistan. The Bangladeshi team could not secure a win on the New Zealand tour.

Also Read | Team West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get WI Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

Bangladesh's batting was at its best of the tri-series, but the bowlers were unable to hold on when the game was on the line in the seven-wicket loss to Pakistan on Thursday.

"Everything has to come together for Bangladesh to win," Sriram said. "We had two opportunities against Pakistan. We had to score 100 in the last ten overs in the first game, and defend 100 runs in the last ten overs in this game. We came up short by a small margin in both games. But these are things to learn from. Good teams score or defend ten runs an over in the last half," said Sriram as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Team Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get NED Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

During the tri-series, Bangladesh dabbled with four different opening combinations and shuffled its fast bowlers. Based on the analytics, they don't seem to know which combo of openers to use in their opening T20 World Cup match.

"You look at it as experiments but we look at it as combinations," Sriram said. "We will know how each player responds by putting them in different situations. I think we have learned quite a bit. We are very clear about our combinations against different teams. We have to keep all options ready. We are very clear about the best team we want to play. I think the captain, myself and the director are on the same page. We have two or three combinations in mind. Given the conditions, we will adopt accordingly," explained the consultant.

Before selecting Bangladesh's final World Cup squad, Sriram stated that the team management would hold a few more conversations. "We have two more days. There'll definitely be discussions. We are open to changes. We know what we want, so we will let you know in a couple of days"

Bangladesh is currently on its way to Brisbane, where they will face Afghanistan and South Africa in practice matches on October 17 and October 19, respectively, before taking on a qualifying team on October 24 in Hobart for their inaugural Super 12 match. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)