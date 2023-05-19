Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Following loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderbad on Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Aiden Markram feels that his team scored less runs in the powerplay.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis's breathtaking partnership of 172 clinched a dominating win and two crucial points for RCB against SRH.

"We batted pretty well. We could have found a little runs out there in the powerplay but still it was a good score. Great support for not just us but for RCB as well. We all hate losing. We would be out there looking for a win. Hopefully have smiles at the end of the campaign. Great knock from Faf and Virat. We had a look at some guys moving forward. Probably one less option in the powerplay. Kartik was put under pressure. The plans were in place but the execution didn't fall in place. Mayank was impressive. Special knock from Klaasen. Super happy for the guy, I don't think he would have dreamed of getting a hundred in the IPL. Unfortunately ended in a losing cause," the SRH skipper said in the post-match presentation.

Put to bat first, SRH lost early wickets as Michael Bracewell cleared up Abhishek Sharma for 11 and then Rahul Tripathi for 15.

The duo of Aiden Markram and Klaasen rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the RCB bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

Klaasen played a brilliant knock of 104 helping his team reach 186/5 in 20 overs.

For RCB, M Bracewell was the pick of the bowlers, taking two scalps by conceding only 13 runs. Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel took one wicket each.

Chasing 187, the celebrated duo Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave an outstanding opening stand of 172.

RCB won comfortability with Kohli's century off 63 balls and Faf's 71 off 47 balls.

SRH bowlers seemed hopeless and got only two breakthroughs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took one-one wicket. (ANI)

