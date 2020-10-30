Antwerp [Belgium], October 30 (ANI): Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticised the team's performance after suffering a defeat at the hands of Royal Antwerp and said "we can only blame ourselves".

Tottenham witnessed a 1-0 defeat against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League here on Thursday.

"We can only blame ourselves, and we can only praise our opponent," the club's official website quoted Mourinho as saying.

Lior Refaelov netted the only goal scored in the match but it was enough for Royal Antwerp to get a win.

Mourinho said their opponents played at the maximum of their level while his side displayed poor performance.

"I would prefer to praise the opponent because they played a magnificent game, and not to blame ourselves, because we played an awful game. But I have to do both, to praise them, because they played at the maximum of their level, and we have to blame ourselves because we were poor," he said. (ANI)

