Sports News | We Didn't Deserve More Than a Point: Sven Bender After Draw Against Schalke

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 01:04 PM IST
Gelsenkirchen [Germany], June 15 (ANI): After a draw against Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen's Sven Bender said that the club did not produce the "best performance" and "didn't deserve more than a point".

"We definitely didn't produce our best performance. I think the 1-1 draw is a fair result and we didn't deserve more than a point this time," the club's official website quoted Bender as saying.

Bayer Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw against Schalke on Sunday in the ongoing Bundesliga. The first half witnessed a tough competition between both the clubs and neither of the side managed to take a lead.

In the 51st minute, Daniel Caligiuri successfully converted a penalty to put Schalke ahead. However, Juan Miranda's own goal in the 81st minute brought the scoreline to 1-1 and the match concluded on the same.

Bayer Leverkusen now has 57 points and have climbed to the fourth position on the Bundesliga table. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

