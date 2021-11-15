Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): After suffering a loss in the finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Australia, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that his side came up short against a fantastic team and he cannot fault his team for not trying enough.

Williamson had played a knock of 85 runs as New Zealand posted a total of 172/4 in the allotted twenty overs. But this did not prove enough as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner helped Australia chase down the total with seven balls to spare.

"We were trying to get a platform and the surface was holding a fraction. But typical to here in Dubai. It was nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total. Only to be chased superbly by Australia. They're a fantastic side. We certainly made every effort. Guys came out and committed to their plans. They didn't give an inch really," said Williamson during the post-match presentation.

Mitchell Marsh and Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 as Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals of the T20 World Cup to lift their maiden title in the shortest format.

"Really proud of our team's efforts throughout. Came here in the final and gave it our best shot but it wasn't enough. Conditions varied a lot from venue to venue but we adjusted well. Nice to get to the big dance. Credit to Australia. Today they really turned it on. High hopes coming into this game. Never nice. Winning and losing are two possible outcomes," said Williamson.

Warner was adjudged as Player of the Tournament after scoring 289 runs while Mitchell Marsh was chosen as Player of the Final. (ANI)

