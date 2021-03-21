Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 21 (ANI): After the 3-2 T20I series win over England, India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday revealed that the team might play some more T20Is before the limited-overs World Cup, which will be played later this year.

Indian bowlers restricted England to 188/8 in their allotted 20 overs to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

As of now, it has not been confirmed against whom India will play in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup.

Kohli lauded newcomer Suryakumar Yadav and comeback-man Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their great performance in the series.

"I was particularly pleased with Surya. Bhuvi coming back and bowling like that. Still have Jassi to come back. Don't have much in terms of negatives. Pant showed a lot of maturity through the series as well. The confidence level of Thakur after that series in Australia is sky-high. With the ball, his strength is his belief. Proper cricketer. Giving us runs with the bat as well. Just found out we might have some more (T20Is)," Kohli told the host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Kohli termed the series-decider as a "complete game" for the side and said the side totally outplayed the opposition.

"It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we've defended the total again. Today was a complete game. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225. Testimony to our batting depth. Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent. We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. Today it was classic Rohit Sharma. And then Surya coming in at three and taking the game even further away. Then Hardik finishing it," he added.

Earlier, skipper Kohli's decision to promote himself as an opener worked wonders in the fifth and final T20I against England as India posted a total of 224/2. Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 32 as the hosts posted a mammoth total on the board.

However, the telling blow, in the end, came from Hardik Pandya as the swashbuckling all-rounder played an innings of 39 runs off just 17 balls. (ANI)

