New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Following his side's seven-wicket loss to India, South African skipper David Miller said his side needs to extend "good periods" when it comes to ODIs.

A four-wicket haul from spinner Kuldeep Yadav and vital contributions from other Indian bowlers powered India to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the series here on Tuesday.

"It was very tough. It did not help scoring just 99. Disappointing result today to finish off the series in that way. There was a bit of spin, and it was two paced, it was tacky as it was under covers due to the rain. We were really good in certain areas, we managed to find our feet. We just need to extend the good periods when it comes to ODIs," said Miller in a post-match presentation.

India won the series 2-1. South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for 18 runs. He was ably assisted by Washington Sundar (2/15) and Mohammad Siraj (2/17). Shahbaz Ahmed also took two wickets and gave away 32 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 34 runs, but none of the other batters could stay long on the crease. India comfortably chased the target in 19.1 overs with opener Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28*) making major contributions.

Kuldeep Yadav was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his spell of 4/18.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj was given the 'Man of the Series' award for his consistent performances in the series. He took five wickets in three matches at an average of 20.80 and a brilliant economy rate of 4.52. His best bowling figures in the series were 3/38. (ANI)

